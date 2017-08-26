Olympian Wendy scores maiden gold in SEA Games 3m springboard diving

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian diver and Olympian Wendy Ng Yan Yee clinched her maiden individual title at the SEA Games when she took gold in her pet event, 3m springboard, today.
Ng collected a total of 342.90 points while Malaysian rising star Nur Dhabitah Sabri took silver (311.25) in the same event for a one-two position.
Singaporean Ashlee Tan scored a total of 233.60 for bronze.
Ng lost out on the women’s 3m springboard individual gold in all her previous SEA Games in Indonesia (2011), Myanmar (2013), and Singapore (2015).
Terjun - EMAS @wendyng_93 & PERAK @bitahsabri127 di acara final 3 meter papan anjal wanita di Pusat Akuatik Nasional. #KitaJuara #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/bgwT2FFXzP— #TeamMAS (@myTeamMAS) August 26, 2017
She had won four SEA Games springboard synchronised diving gold medals – with Leong Mun Yee in 2009 and 2011; Jun Hoong in 2013; and Dhabitah in 2015.