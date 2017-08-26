Olympian Wendy scores maiden gold in SEA Games 3m springboard diving

Ng collected a total of 342.90 points while Malaysian rising star Nur Dhabitah Sabri took silver (311.25) in the same event for a one-two position. — Twitter pic KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian diver and Olympian Wendy Ng Yan Yee clinched her maiden individual title at the SEA Games when she took gold in her pet event, 3m springboard, today.

Singaporean Ashlee Tan scored a total of 233.60 for bronze.

Ng lost out on the women’s 3m springboard individual gold in all her previous SEA Games in Indonesia (2011), Myanmar (2013), and Singapore (2015).

She had won four SEA Games springboard synchronised diving gold medals – with Leong Mun Yee in 2009 and 2011; Jun Hoong in 2013; and Dhabitah in 2015.