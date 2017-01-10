OCM introduce KLRCA as independent body for KL Sea Games

Sea Games 2017 Kuala Lumpur logo www.seagames2017.com.myKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has for the first time introduced the Kuala Lumpur Regional Centre for Arbitration (KLRCA) as an independent body that will adjudicate cases arising during the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August.

OCM president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar said KLRCA was set up for athletes or teams to raise any objections without having to go to the international court for arbitration in Switzerland.

“In addition to saving time, the cost won’t burden you too...the decision of the case can be completed in a very short period of time,” he told reporters after an OCM Executive Board meeting here, today.

Also present at the meeting were OCM Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and secretary-general Datuk Low Beng Choo.

Tunku Imran also said that KLRCA would benefit all consumers in the region and the amenities fulfilled the international standard where KLRCA are in third place behind Shanghai (China) and Dubai (UAE).

On the selection of volunteers for the SEA Games, Tunku Imran said it would emphasise on quality over quantity.

“One of the criteria for volunteer selection is they must be able to speak English in order to communicate with the rest of the contingents,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said three countries have confirmed their participation in all 38 events in the coming SEA Games.

He said it included Malaysia as the host, Singapore and Thailand while Timor Leste has indicated to participate in only 15 sports. — Bernama