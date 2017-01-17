Obama welcomes World Series champion Chicago Cubs to White House (VIDEO)

President Barack Obama (left) receives a jersey with ‘44’ on the back from player Anthony Rizzo as he welcomes the MLB champions Chicago Cubs baseball team at the White House, in Washington January 16, 2017. ― Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 17 ― President Barack Obama welcomed the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to the White House yesterday (January 16) just days before he leaves office.

Obama, a known Chicago White Sox fan, joked about whether he'd be able to wear the No. 44 Cubs jersey but acknowledged that among White Sox fans, he would be the Cubs' No. 1 fan.

The Cubs ended a 108-year wait for a World Series title by beating the Cleveland Indians back In November in a thrilling Game Seven classic.

By beating the host Indians 8-7 in 10 innings, Chicago's beloved Cubbies set off a wild celebration in the streets of the Windy City after over a century of pent up frustration for fans since their last Major League Baseball championship in 1908. ― Reuters