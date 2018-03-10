Nur Dhabitah finishes last in 3m springboard event in Beijing

Nur Dhabitah Sabri today finished last in the women’s 3m springboard finals at the 2018 Fina (International Swimming Federation) Diving World Series in Beijing. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri today finished last in the women’s 3m springboard finals at the 2018 Fina (International Swimming Federation) Diving World Series in Beijing.

According to Fina’s official website www.fina.org, the 19-year-old diver only managed a total of 306.00 points after five dives to settle for sixth place at the National Aquatics Centre-Water Cube.

Nur Dhabitah started her first jump well when she finished third with 67.50 points.

However, luck was not in favour of Nur Dabitah who hails from Kuala Lumpur when her second dive pushed her to the last spot, making it difficult for her to make a comeback.

Diving powerhouse China dominated the event when Shi Tingmao and Wang Han bagged gold and silver respectively after scoring 392.10 and 380.40 points while Canada’s Jennifer Abel won the bronze with 354.30 points.

Yesterday, national diving duo Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong started off the 2018 season with a silver medal in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event at the same meett by collecting 312 points.

Pandelela will compete in the women’s 10m platform event tomorrow. — Bernama