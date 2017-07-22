Nur Dhabitah fails to finish on 3m springboard podium

Nur Dhabitah Sabri competes in the women’s individual 3m Springboard at the FINA World Diving Championships in Budapest. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri failed in her bid to finish on the podium of the women’s individual 3m Springboard at the FINA World Diving Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after managing only a 10th spot, this morning.

In the final held at the Duna Arena, Nur Dhabitah could only manage 292.35 points compared to gold medal winner Shi Tingmao from China who accumulated 383.50 points with an almost flawless performance to win the gold.

In the final that featured 12 divers, another diver from China, Wang Han, collected 359.40 points to make ensure a one-two finish for the Chinese while Jennifer Abel from Canada clinched third spot with 351.55 points.

Another Malaysian diver who featured in the same event, Ng Yan Yee, failed to get past the semifinal stage after managing 285.30 points to finish in 13th spot.

She was pipped by South Africa’s Julia Vincent who clinched the 12th spot. ― Bernama