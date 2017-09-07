Number one a lifelong dream for Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza (pic) reached the second week of the US Open for the first time this year before falling to Petra Kvitova in the fourth round. ― Reuters picMADRID, Sept 7 — Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza hailed her climb to world number one for the first time as a “dream come true” as the Spaniard will top the new WTA rankings on Monday.

Karolina Pliskova’s US Open quarter-final defeat to US 20th seed Coco Vandeweghe yesterday ensured two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza will become the 24th woman to top the rankings in WTA history.

“It is a dream come true, something I always wanted since I was small,” said Muguruza in a video posted on her Twitter feed.

“None of it would be possible without my family, my fans, my team, who are at the grindstone with me every day.

“I want to thank them a lot for their support. I am here thanks to them so I hope to maintain this for as long as possible.” — AFP