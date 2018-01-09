Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Thunderstorm

Nottingham Forest appoint Spaniard Karanka as new boss

Tuesday January 9, 2018
Spanish coach Aitor Karanka is Nottingham Forest’s new manager. — Reuters picSpanish coach Aitor Karanka is Nottingham Forest’s new manager. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, Jan 9 ― Nottingham Forest, who upset Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, have appointed Spanish coach Aitor Karanka as their new manager. Championship club Forest beat Arsenal 4-2 on Sunday with caretaker manager Gary Brazil in charge following the departure of Mark Warburton last month.

Karanka, a former Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao player, was fired by Middlesbrough last season as the club headed towards relegation from the Premier League.

The 44-year-old had guided Middlesbrough to promotion from the Championship in 2016. ― Reuters

