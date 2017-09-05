Noah plumps for Tsonga, Pouille for Davis Cup semi against Serbia

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is currently 12th in ATP world rankings.— Reuters picPARIS, Sept 5 — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille, classed 12th and 20th in ATP world rankings, will represent France in singles for the September 15-17 Davis Cup semi-final against Serbia in Lille, manager Yannick Noah announced Tuesday.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who have this season won in Montreal and Cincinnati, will compete in the doubles, while Gael Monfils, ranked 22nd in the world, was named as reserve.

Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon both miss out on selection, paying the price for downturns in form.

Noah said there was a fitness question mark over Monfils, who was forced to pull out of the US Open in the third round with a knee injury.

Monfils is scheduled to see a doctor on Thursday “to see if he’ll be fit to train”, Noah said, with 34th-ranked Adrian Mannarino on stand-by.

Seeking a first Davis Cup crown in 16 years, France’s hopes of at least reaching the final have been boosted by Serbia being unable to name former world number one Novak Djokovic, who has brought his season to a close, and the country’s number two Viktor Troicki in their team.

The other semi-final sees Belgium play Australia. — AFP-Relaxnews