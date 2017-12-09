No favourites on derby days, says Liverpool’s Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and players celebrate after crushing Spartak Moscow 7-0. ― Reuters picLIVERPOOL, Dec 9 ― Manager Juergen Klopp said form counts for next to nothing in the febrile atmosphere of a derby and warned his Liverpool team not to let history repeat itself when they host neighbours Everton in the Premier League tomorrow.

Liverpool are on a nine-match unbeaten run, culminating in a 7-0 Champions League demolition of Spartak Moscow in midweek, but their last big European win was swiftly followed by a chastening domestic reverse.

“We have to start really with the first whistle to do the right thing in the right moment,” Klopp told a news conference yesterday. “It's not allowed to expect that we play like we did the last 20-25 minutes against Moscow.

“It would be silly. We have to really work hard in the best way, we have to be patient. I have no problem with that, I like it. That's a derby. There's no favourites in a derby.

“People will say, if you look at it, it will be difficult for Everton. It will be difficult for us as well.”

Liverpool are fourth in the table while Everton, who recently appointed the vastly experienced Sam Allardyce as manager, are 10th and have won three in a row in all competitions.

Klopp is aware of the threat Everton will offer under Allardyce, having faced the former England manager's Sunderland and Crystal Palace teams in the past.

“Let me say it like this: we know, everybody knows, how Sam Allardyce teams are playing football in moments like this. And that has all my respect,” the German said.

“We have to start from the ground, from the base again. We have to be perfectly organised... We must make it as difficult as possible for Everton to win any yard on the pitch.”

Liverpool beat Maribor 7-0 in Europe in October but imploded the following weekend, losing 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur, and Klopp called for focus.

“After our last very clear win in the Champions League, when we played Maribor, we were not spot on in the next game, and we have to be for sure tomorrow,” he added.

“I'm sure the derby makes it a little bit easier to be spot on. I would (not) say the Tottenham game was not important, but we made that mistake and we have to show that we've learned.”

Left back Alberto Moreno is out with an ankle injury. ― Reuters