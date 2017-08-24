No easy win for Thailand in badminton women’s team event, says Jin Wei

Malaysia’s badminton squad settled for silver after being tamed by Thailand during KL2017 SEA Games Badminton Women’s Team final at Arena Axiata in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — It was not easy for Thailand to defend the gold medal as their shuttlers had to fight it out for five hours before emerging as champion in the women’s team event at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

Thailand, who fielded their best players at the 29th edition of the games, were clearly not given an easy victory over Malaysia when young player, Goh Jin Wei displayed an impressive game for 80 minutes today.

Although Malaysia failed to grab the gold medal on home ground, the determination of the national squad had shaken the Axiata Arena when Goh defeated the world’s number 14, Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 23-25 22-20.

“When in the court, I did not think much as I did not want to be pressured. It was clear I was not nervous but I made several mistakes. This was the most memorable win for me.

“I did not want the Thai team to have an easy win over Malaysia. I was not overly confident of beating her, but today I noticed that Nitchaon was rather tense and of course, I had made much preparation to face her,” she said.

Besides Jin Wei, the national women’s team also fielded Soniia Cheah who lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan (12-21,10-21), the pair of Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei against Puttita Supajirakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (21-9, 11-21, 18-21) and Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean who lost to Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai (12-21, 21-16,18-21).

Jin Wei had earlier caused anxiety to the national badminton camp as she had injured her ankle in the semifinals of the Asian Junior Badminton Championship in Jakarta, three weeks before the opening of the SEA Games.

For the record, Jin Wei, who is seeded 29th in the world, had beaten Nitchaon Jindapol in the 2016 Indonesian Masters championship.

The 17-year-old shuttler will be in action in the women’s singles event scheduled to be held beginning Aug 26. — Bernama