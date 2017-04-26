No 2026 Winter Olympics bid from Stockholm over financial concerns

A man steps down from a platform displaying the Olympic rings on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 28, 2014. Stockholm wll not bid for the right to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. — Reuters picSTOCKHOLM, April 26 — Swedish capital Stockholm will not be a candidate to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games over financial concerns, the city’s ruling Social Democrat Party said.

It is the second consecutive time that Stockholm has withdrawn following similar action in 2014 over the 2022 Games.

The party put the withdrawal down to a delay in the International Olympic Committee’s Agenda 2020, which details the body’s contribution to the host city.

Agenda 2020, which the IOC dubs the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic movement, was due to be ready in August 2016 but will now only be set in November at the earliest, it said in a statement.

The host of the 2026 Winter Olympics will be elected by the IOC in 2019.

Switzerland is supporting a bid by Sion while Turkey is mulling over a bid by the northeastern city of Erzurum.

The next two Winter Games will go the way of Asia, with the South Korean city of Pyeongchang hosting 2018 before Beijing takes over in 2022. — AFP