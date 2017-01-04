Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:13 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Nishikori survives scare from qualifier in Brisbane, moves into quarter-finals

Wednesday January 4, 2017
05:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shopThe Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorryCharleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleepThe Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep

The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kei Nishikori (pic) moved into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International after beating Jared Donaldson. — Reuters picKei Nishikori (pic) moved into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International after beating Jared Donaldson. — Reuters picBRISBANE, Jan 4 ― A rusty Kei Nishikori survived a scare from qualifier Jared Donaldson to move into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International today.

The third seeded Japanese lost the first set to the American, ranked 105, but recovered to take the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours, 25 minutes.

Nishikori, who had a first round bye, looked out of sorts as he let early leads slip in the first two sets.

But once he got in front in the third he was able to keep control and book a last-eight place against either fifth seed David Ferrer of Spain or Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson. ― AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline