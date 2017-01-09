Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Nishikori pulls out of Sydney exhibition to rest hip

Monday January 9, 2017
Rafael Nadal (left) and Kei Nishikori cuddle up to Lola, an Australian wombat, in Sydney, January 9, 2017. — Reuters picRafael Nadal (left) and Kei Nishikori cuddle up to Lola, an Australian wombat, in Sydney, January 9, 2017. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 9 — Kei Nishikori has pulled out of an exhibition event in Sydney to recover from a hip injury, with the Japanese world number five reluctant to take any risks ahead of next week's Australian Open.

The world number five needed a lengthy injury timeout in the Brisbane International men's singles final after drawing level in the second set against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Nishikori went on to lose the deciding set, suffering a first defeat to Dimitrov in four meetings.

“I hurt it during the match yesterday in the final. It's not too bad but obviously I needed some rest,” the 2014 US Open runner-up said.

The 27-year-old, who beat Stan Wawrinka in the Brisbane semifinals, hopes to recover in time for Melbourne Park, where the year's first grand slam begins on Monday.

“It was a really tough tournament,” Nishikori said. “There were five of the top 10 in the tournament.

“I played Dimi in the final and it was another tough match and I used a lot of energy on the court last week.” — Reuters

