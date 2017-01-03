Nike signs golfing star Jason Day

World No. 1 Jason Day Joins Nike Family. — Picture courtesy of Business Wire via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Jan 2 — Nike Golf has snapped up current world number 1 player Jason Day.

The Australian star has signed a multi-year contract with the sportswear giant, covering footwear, apparel, headwear and gloves.

It will take effect this week at the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.

“Joining Nike is a dream come true,” Day said in a statement.

“The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes.”

Day, who turned pro in 2006, has secured ten PGA Tour titles and 57 top-ten finishes over the course of his career. — AFP-Relaxnews