Nigerian defender Ukah stays loyal with troubled Red Giants

SHAH ALAM, Jan 4 — Ugo Ukah has turned down several offers as his heart is still with the Red Giants.

The Nigerian centreback was one of Selangor’s main players last season and hopes to continue with the cash-strapped state.

“Yes, it is true I’ve been approached by several other states but I don’t want to leave,” said Ukah.

“I’ve enjoyed my time with the team and despite the turmoil (FA president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali quit last week and the association have money troubles) I hope to stay.

“The players’ team spirit is among the best I’ve known and we will be united when we are on the pitch.”

He said he is confident the 33-time Malaysia Cup champions will remain in the Super League despite many predicting they would be favourites for the drop.

Ukah still has a year left on his contract and was confident Selangor could still attract top players even though they have lost several star players.

“We have re-signed Francis ‘Forkey’ Doe. He is a fantastic striker and will boost our attack,” said a delighted Ukah.

Liberian striker Doe will return to Selangor, after having spent a season with them in 2013.

After leaving Selangor, Doe played for Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan before joining former Selangor coach Irfan Bakti Abdul Salim at Felda United last season.

Meanwhile, FA of Selangor (FAS) deputy president, Datuk Mokhtar Ahmad urge all parties to stop fighting.

He said there are two camps — one for Azmin and former team manager Amirudin Shari and one against them.

“The in-fighting forced our president and manager to quit.

“As deputy, I hope the fighting stops and we work together to help Selangor rise again,” said Mokhtar.

He added he hoped to meet Azmin soon to convince the Menteri Besar to reconsider his decision to step down.

“The exco (executive council) have yet to meet to discuss his resignation. Perhaps we can convince him to stay.

“We respect his decision but feel he is the best person to run the association.”