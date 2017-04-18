Nicol qualifies to PSA Dubai World Series Finals

Datuk Nicol Queen has qualified for the 2016/17 season-ending squash tournament, the PSA Dubai World Series Finals. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol Queen qualified for the 2016/17 season-ending squash tournament — PSA Dubai World Series Finals — to be held at the Dubai Opera, United Arab Emirates in June, after finishing among the top eight players in the Road to Dubai Standings.

The 33-year-old Penangite who is in sixth place with 155 points qualified for the event that would be held from June 6-10, according to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) website www.psaworldtour.com.

Other women players who will feature in the US$160,000 (RM705,747) tournament are world number one Camille Serme of France, England duo Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry, American Amanda Sobhy and three Egyptian players — reigning world champion Nour El Sherbini, world number four Raneem El Welily and world number five player Nouran Gohar.

In the men’s division, Egyptian world champion Karim Abdel Gawad who is set to be crowned as the new world number one come May 1, following his breakthrough this season, would be challenged by seven other players.

They are defending World Series Finals champion Gregory Gaultier of France, El Shorbagy brothers --Marwan and Mohamed, Ramy Ashour (all from Egypt), English pair Nick Matthew and James Willstrop and also Simon Rosner of Germany.

The top eight players, both in men’s and women’s category qualify for the PSA World Series Finals after the conclusion of the El Gouna International Squash Open which was held in Egypt, last week. — Bernama