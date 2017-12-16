Nicol exits World Squash Championships after quarterfinal defeat to El Weleily

Datuk Nicol David lost 1-3 in a 41-minute match to Raneem El Weleily of Egypt in the World Squash Championships 2017. — Picture by Jordan Mansfield KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Eight times world champion, Datuk Nicol David lost to Raneem El Weleily of Egypt in the quarterfinals of the World Squash Championships 2017 in Manchester, England.

According to the tournament’s website, in the match yesterday (early morning today in Malaysia); the national squash queen lost 1-3 in a 41-minute match.

In the first match, David rallied to save four game points but lost to El Weleily 8-11 while the second game followed a similar pattern to the first ― albeit in reverse, as David took the pace off the ball to race to a 10-5 lead before winning in 11-8.

In third and fourth games, Nicol, who was chasing her ninth world title, could not keep up and lost both 6-11.

Nicol won the world title in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. ― Bernama