Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Nicol exits World Squash Championships after quarterfinal defeat to El Weleily

Saturday December 16, 2017
09:48 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Russo Brothers eye ‘It’ director for ‘Electric State’ adaptationThe Edit: Russo Brothers eye ‘It’ director for ‘Electric State’ adaptation

Four explosive claims against Uber in ex-employee’s letterFour explosive claims against Uber in ex-employee’s letter

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Java, at least two deadStrong quake hits Indonesia’s Java, at least two dead

Morata back for Southampton clashMorata back for Southampton clash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Nicol David lost 1-3 in a 41-minute match to Raneem El Weleily of Egypt in the World Squash Championships 2017. — Picture by Jordan Mansfield Datuk Nicol David lost 1-3 in a 41-minute match to Raneem El Weleily of Egypt in the World Squash Championships 2017. — Picture by Jordan Mansfield KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Eight times world champion, Datuk Nicol David lost to Raneem El Weleily of Egypt in the quarterfinals of the World Squash Championships 2017 in Manchester, England.

According to the tournament’s website, in the match yesterday (early morning today in Malaysia); the national squash queen lost 1-3 in a 41-minute match.

In the first match, David rallied to save four game points but lost to El Weleily 8-11 while the second game followed a similar pattern to the first ― albeit in reverse, as David took the pace off the ball to race to a 10-5 lead before winning in 11-8.

In third and fourth games, Nicol, who was chasing her ninth world title, could not keep up and lost both 6-11.

Nicol won the world title in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline