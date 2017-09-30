Nicol David through to finals of Netsuite Open

David (left) faces England's world number six, Sarah-Jane Perry, in the final, early tomorrow. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — National squash icon Datuk Nicol David is just a step away from winning her maiden Netsuite Open Squash Championships after eliminating Dipika Pallikal Karthik of India& in San Francisco, United States, today.

The world number five Nicol outclassed the Indian player 11-3, 11-0, 11-5 in just 22 minutes, without giving an opportunity for the world number 21 at the Justin Herman Plaza.

“She is a dangerous player, so I needed to be sharp from the word go. The court really worked for me today and I found my lengths, I found my volleys and I was really pleased to win that 3-0 and play the way I played today.

“It is my first time in the final here, so it will be very exciting for me to play in front of a great crowd. I am looking forward to tomorrow and really going to give it a good go,” Nicol was quoted as saying by the Professional Squash Association's (PSA) official website, psaworldtour.com.

The eight time world champion would next face England's world number six, Sarah-Jane Perry, in the final, early tomorrow, with the hope to clinch her second PSA Tour title of this year, after bagging inaugural Ciudad de Floridablanca, PSA W70 tournament in Colombia in March, ending her title drought since the Hong Kong Open title in Dec 2015.

The former world number one and tournament's second seed advanced to the last four after edging Victoria Lust of England, two days ago. — Bernama