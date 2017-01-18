Nicol David crashes out of TOC championship

The 33-year-old Penangite, who is the tournament sixth seed, lost to top seed and current world number one, Nour El Sherbini of Egypt in a grueling five-set match.

She lost in the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions Squash Championship held at the Grand Central Terminal in New York, yesterday.

El Sherbini started the ball rolling when she won the first set on 11-5 before Nicol levelled it by winning the second set 11-6.

However, the Egyptian squash sensation took the third set, 11-6 before Nicol gained back her composure to level the score once again, by winning the fourth set, 15-13.

In the deciding set, both players fought fiercely and the score was neck-to-neck, but El Sherbini sealed the match 11-8 to book her berth in the semifinals.

Their match lasted for 64 minutes. — Bernama