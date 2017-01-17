Nicol breezes through to TOC quarterfinals

Professional squash player Nicol David of Malaysia (right) during a practice session with Camille Serme at Grand Central Terminal in New York January 12, 2017. — Picture by Benjamin Norman/The New York TimesKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 ― Malaysia’s top women squash player, Datuk Nicol David breezed through to the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions (TOC) being held in New York, yesterday.

In the second round of the tournament at the glass court mounted at the Grand Central Terminal, the 33-year-old Penangite defeated Hong Kong’s Annie Au in straight sets 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7 in 30 minutes.

According to the tournament official website, www.tocsquash.com, the eight-time world champion will meet the newly crowned world number one, Nour El Sherbini of Egypt in the quarterfinals to be held later today.

El Sherbini booked her quarterfinals berth after beating her compatriot, Salma Hany Ibrahim in a gruelling four set match which lasted for 70 minutes.

She won the match, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11 and 13-11. ― Bernama