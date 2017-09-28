Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Thunderstorm

Sports

Nicol advances to Netsuite Open Squash semis

Thursday September 28, 2017
03:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Jared Leto and Jimmy Fallon play ‘Name That Song’The Edit: See Jared Leto and Jimmy Fallon play ‘Name That Song’

Penang duo win 2017 World Master Chef competition in Hong KongPenang duo win 2017 World Master Chef competition in Hong Kong

The Edit: JJ Abrams to make live-action ‘Your Name’The Edit: JJ Abrams to make live-action ‘Your Name’

The Edit: Meet the ‘wife of the future’ designed for lonely menThe Edit: Meet the ‘wife of the future’ designed for lonely men

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Nicol David advanced to the semi-finals of the Netsuite Open Squash Championships in San Francisco yesterday. — Picture by Jordan Mansfield Datuk Nicol David advanced to the semi-finals of the Netsuite Open Squash Championships in San Francisco yesterday. — Picture by Jordan Mansfield KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysian squash queen Datuk Nicol David continued her fine run by advancing to the semi-finals of the Netsuite Open Squash Championships in San Francisco, United States yesterday (early Thursday in Malaysia).

The second seeded player who was also last year’s semi-finalist, however, received stiff competition from the fifth seed, Victoria Lust of England before, securing a 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 9-11 and 12-10 win in a quarter-final match which lasted 76 minutes at the Justin Herman Plaza, according to the tournament’s website.

Nicol will meet Dipika Pallikal of India in the semi-finals tomorrow (Saturday in Malaysia) after the unheralded player stunned the hosts player, the sixth seeded Olivia Blatchford, winning in 13-11, 11-6 and 11-9 in another last eight meeting.

Malaysia did not send any representative in the men’s division which will follow with the United States Open Squash Championships from Oct 5-14 at Drexel University in Philadelphia. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline