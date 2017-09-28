Nicol advances to Netsuite Open Squash semis

Datuk Nicol David advanced to the semi-finals of the Netsuite Open Squash Championships in San Francisco yesterday. — Picture by Jordan Mansfield KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysian squash queen Datuk Nicol David continued her fine run by advancing to the semi-finals of the Netsuite Open Squash Championships in San Francisco, United States yesterday (early Thursday in Malaysia).

The second seeded player who was also last year’s semi-finalist, however, received stiff competition from the fifth seed, Victoria Lust of England before, securing a 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 9-11 and 12-10 win in a quarter-final match which lasted 76 minutes at the Justin Herman Plaza, according to the tournament’s website.

Nicol will meet Dipika Pallikal of India in the semi-finals tomorrow (Saturday in Malaysia) after the unheralded player stunned the hosts player, the sixth seeded Olivia Blatchford, winning in 13-11, 11-6 and 11-9 in another last eight meeting.

Malaysia did not send any representative in the men’s division which will follow with the United States Open Squash Championships from Oct 5-14 at Drexel University in Philadelphia. ― Bernama