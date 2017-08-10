Neymar’s Brazil top Fifa rankings

Neymar takes part in the Neymar Jr’s Five football tournament in Santos, Brazil July 8, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Aug 10 — Captained by the Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar, Brazil have knocked Germany off the top of the Fifa rankings released today.

World champions Germany dropped to second despite winning the Confederations Cup last month after some rolling historical results were devalued.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are in third and modest Switzerland, with a 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifiers, are fourth, which is higher than they have been since 1994.

Poland, who boast Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski amongst their ranks, are at a historic high of fifth having dropped just two points in their own qualifiers as European champions Portugal dropped two places to fifth.

Fifa standings as of August 10:

1. Brazil (+1)

2. Germany (-1)

3. Argentina

4. Switzerland (+1)

5. Poland (+1)

6. Portugal (-2)

7. Chile

8. Colombia

9. Belgium (+1)

10. France (-1)

— AFP