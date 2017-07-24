Neymar staying at Barcelona, says teammate Pique

Barcelona's Neymar watches the ball during a training session at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester February 17, 2014. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 24 — Brazilian superstar striker Neymar will stay with Barcelona, according to teammate Gerard Pique, who posted a Twitter message on the striker’s status yesterday.

Spanish international defender Pique indicated the South American maestro would continue at Camp Nou by tweeting a photo of Neymar with the caption “He’s staying.”

The message came hours after Neymar gave Barcelona fans a dazzling reminder of what he brings, the talisman scoring twice as the Spanish giants defeated Juventus 2-1 in a pre-season friendly Saturday in New Jersey.

The 25-year-old Brazilian superstar is at the centre of frenzied speculation linking him to a world record €222-million ($US256.8 million, RM1.11 billion) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde swatted down talk of Neymar departing to France on Friday, dismissing “rumours” while saying the squad wants him to stay for years to come.

“This is a time of rumours. We understand it’s how it is,” Valverde said. “He is with us right now. One of us. It’s a player we love and we want. Not only football-wise, but also for the things he brings to the locker room.

“It’s only rumours. There’s no need to worry about something we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. If it happens in the future, we’ll see. But no need to worry about it now.” — AFP