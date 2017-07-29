Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Neymar set for China trip as speculation mounts

Saturday July 29, 2017
05:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Mongolian hip-hop duo blend traditional with modernThe Edit: Mongolian hip-hop duo blend traditional with modern

Penang’s tourism boom credited to effective use of tourism taxPenang’s tourism boom credited to effective use of tourism tax

ProjekMMO: Produksi sanggah Afifah, tiada kaitan pusat karaokeProjekMMO: Produksi sanggah Afifah, tiada kaitan pusat karaoke

When civil and Muslim laws clash over the ‘bin Abdullah’ caseWhen civil and Muslim laws clash over the ‘bin Abdullah’ case

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Barcelona's Neymar said he will be in China on Monday. ― Reuters picBarcelona's Neymar said he will be in China on Monday. ― Reuters picSHANGHAI, July 29 — The intrigue surrounding Neymar’s future at Barcelona took another twist when the Brazilian star said today that he would be in Shanghai on Monday.

It comes a day after a major event organiser in China said a meet-and-greet with the forward on Monday in Shanghai was off because he and his advisers were busy with transfer business.

That added to swirling speculation that the unsettled 25-year-old could be poised to join Paris Saint-Germain for a record-breaking €222 million (RM1.1 billion).

Footage also emerged of Neymar having a training-ground altercation with new Barcelona signing Nelson Semedo while in Miami, where they play Real Madrid later today in a high-profile friendly.

Then Neymar sent a first message on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, saying: “Greetings to the fans in China! I’m Neymar Jr, this is my official Weibo account.

“I am going to be sharing my own personal experiences here with Chinese fans.

“I’m looking forward to your following and reposting! See you in Shanghai on Monday!”

The message was written in English and Chinese, but gave no further details on his movements in China. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline