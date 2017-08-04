Neymar excited for new challenge in Paris

Brazilian football player Neymar walks in to a departure terminal at the airport in Barcelona August 4, 2017. —BARCELONA, Aug 4 — Brazilian thanks Barcelona and Messi for dream years ahead of record-breaking Paris move.

Neymar Jr rocked the world of sport this week with his €222 million (RM1.1 billion) move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian has revealed his excitement at the new challenge.

In an emotional Instagram video, Neymar Jr said: “Barcelona and Catalonia will always be in my heart, but I need new challenges. I accepted PSG’s proposition to try new achievements and help the club to win the titles that their crowd wants.

“They showed me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge. PSG will be my home for the next years and I will work hard to honour all of the trust placed in my football.”

The 25-year-old joined the Spanish giants in June 2013 and enjoyed four years of spectacular success on the pitch in a potent attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

One Uefa Champions League title, two La Liga crowns and three Copa del Rey wins were amongst the host of trophies that the former Santos striker collected in Catalonia.

The figurehead of Neymar Jr’s Five tournament, though, decided this summer he needed a fresh challenge and the French side duly stepped in with a world-record fee.

He added: “Barcelona was much more than a challenge, it was the dream of a child who played with those stars through the video game.

“I arrived at Catalonia when I was 21 years old, filled with challenges. I can still remember my first days in the club, sharing the changing room with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and many others.

“I had the honour of playing with the best athlete I’ve ever seen in my life and I’m sure that I will never see another one like him while I’m alive.

“Leo Messi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honour to play with you. I made a trio with Messi and Suárez that made history.”

Football fans worldwide are still reeling from the incredible deal that more than doubles the previous world record of €105 million that Manchester United paid Juventus last summer for French international midfielder Paul Pogba.

He revealed: “It’s a very hard decision, but I made it with the maturity I accumulated throughout those 25 years.

“Barcelona, gràcies per tot! Paris, j’arrive! May God bless and protect us.” — Reuters