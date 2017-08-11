Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Neymar cleared to make PSG debut

Friday August 11, 2017
08:43 PM GMT+8

Barcelona’s Neymar is fouled by Juventus’ Stefano Sturaro during the International Champions Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, July 22, 2017. — Reuters picBarcelona’s Neymar is fouled by Juventus’ Stefano Sturaro during the International Champions Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, July 22, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Aug 11 — Brazil forward Neymar will be allowed to make his Ligue 1 debut after the French football federation (FFF) confirmed it had received the Paris St Germain player's transfer certificate from its Spanish counterpart today.

“The FFF confirms it has received the transfer certificate of Neymar Jr, sent by the RFEF,” the FFF said on its Twitter feed.

Neymar, whose €222 million (RM1.13 billion) signing from Barcelona doubled the world-record transfer fee, was prevented from making his debut against Amiens last weekend as his registration had not gone through then.

PSG, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against Amiens at the Parc des Princes, travel to En Avant Guingamp on Sunday. — Reuters

