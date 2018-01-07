Newport late show stuns Leeds in FA Cup

Newport County manager Mike Flynn and David Pipe celebrate after the FA Cup third round match against Leeds United at Rodney Parade, Newport January 7, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 7 — Fourth-tier Newport County came from behind to shock Leeds United today, scoring late through a Shawn McCoulsky header to seal a 2-1 victory and send the Championship side crashing out of the FA Cup.

Leeds took a ninth-minute lead in the third-round tie when Gaetano Berardi’s deflected long-range shot found the net.

But the Welsh side, currently 11th in League Two, levelled 14 minutes from time when Leeds defender Conor Shaughnessy sliced into his own net.

Infused with fresh belief in front of a passionate Welsh crowd at Rodney Parade, Newport pressed for a winner, and with a minute to go on-loan substitute McCoulsky rose highest at a corner to head the winner and send the stadium into raptures.

Leeds were then reduced to ten men when substitute Samuel Saiz was immediately sent off in an off-the-ball incident.

“This is much better beating Championship teams like Leeds,” said Newport County manager Michael Flynn. “I don’t want to be winning relegation battles, I want to be winning FA Cup ties and climbing the table.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half, the goal was unfortunate, but we had chances and kept going. I told them we don’t have to win the game in the first 10 minutes of the second half and we got crosses into the box.

“It was an outstanding header. He has 11 goals for us this season and he has been superb for us. He was hungry and wanted it and I am delighted.”

The Championship visitors had made nine changes from the side held by Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day, and manager Thomas Christiansen’s decision backfired in a frenzied finale.

It is another miserable result in the FA Cup for Leeds, who crashed out in the fourth round last year to non-league Sutton United. — AFP