Newcastle manager Benitez recovering from surgery, report says

Friday September 8, 2017
07:27 AM GMT+8

Newcastle United’s Rafa Benitez may miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Swansea City as he is recovering from surgery. ― Reuters pic Newcastle United’s Rafa Benitez may miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Swansea City as he is recovering from surgery. ― Reuters pic LONDON, Sept 8 ― Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is recovering from surgery and could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Swansea City, British media reported yesterday.

Fitness coach Francisco de Miguel Moreno will stand in for the 57-year-old Spaniard at today's regular pre-game news conference.

The BBC said Benitez had undergone a hospital procedure during last week's international break to deal with an infection resulting from a hernia operation that he had more than two years ago.

The Newcastle Chronicle reported that the manager had attempted to return to Newcastle from the north-west yesterday morning, but had turned back after suffering from pain while in the car. ― Reuters

