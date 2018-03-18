New national record boost for Iskandar

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Pole vaulter Iskandar Alwi will be heading to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next month with a new national record under his belt which he set at the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Amateur Athletics Association All Comers Championships FTKLAA-MILO 2018 here today.

In the championship held at the National Sports Council Mini-Stadium, he soared to a new height of 5.31m after making a jump at 5.26m, wiping off his own mark of 5.25m set during the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017).

The 24-year-old said that although breaking the national record was his main mission today, he did not expect to finish at 5.31m.

“This is my highest jump ever. The record of 5.26m sufficed for me but coach (Teh Weh Chang) kept me motivated to try out 5.31m and Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), I succeeded in the second attempt,” he told reporters.

Iskandar said his achievement today served as a valuable motivation and moral booster to continue practising to vie for a better record at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“I think I still have the time to do better. After all, I have not achieved my best performance just yet as I am still stuck with the 14-step run.

“My target is to make the 16-step run to enable me to get the momentum for a better jump at the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

For the record, the 2018 Commonwealth Games will be the second appearance for Iskandar after having competed for the first time in the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland where he achieved 5.10m. — Bernama