New jersey for Penang in 2017/2018 season

Penang Football team members, (from left) Muhammad Nabil Ramlee, Muhamad Azmeer Aris Nor Rashid, Muhammad Hidayat Ruzi and Khairul Akmal Rakishamposing posing in their team’s new jersey during its launch in Stadium Bandaraya Pulau Penang, George Town, JGEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 — The Football Association of Penang (FAP) today introduced a new team jersey for their 2017 Malaysia League outing with the cooperation of Legea.

The jersey will encompass three teams under the association namely the President’s Cup, Youth Cup and the Super League squads.

Inspired by the colours of the Penang state flag, this season’s jerseys would come in two colours, blue when playing host and white on away matches.

The jerseys were launched by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and was witnessed by hundreds of fans at City Stadium here tonight.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, FAP president Datuk Nazir Ariff Munshi Ariff, Penang team manager Zairil Khir Johari and Penang chief coach Ashley Westwood.

Meanwhile, Nazir Ariff, who was met by reporters after the jersey launching, said he was confident FAP and Legea could work together.

“This time Legea is sponsoring Penang and Pahang. It was Legea which approached Penang and there were two or three companies which were offering jersey sponsorships but the best package came from Legea,” he said. — Bernama