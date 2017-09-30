New Bale injury a concern for Wales

MADRID, Sept 30 ― Gareth Bale looks set to miss Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Espanyol tomorrow, sparking fears he could also miss out on two crucial World Cup qualifiers for Wales next week.

Bale limped off with a calf strain after scoring and providing an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo as Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“We will see tomorrow. It is a strain, nothing important but, as always, we don't like to take risks when a player has a small issue,” Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said today.

Wales are battling for a playoff place as they lie second in European World Cup qualifying Group D, but just a point ahead of the Republic of Ireland with two qualifiers remaining.

Chris Coleman's side travel to Georgia on October 6 before hosting Ireland in Cardiff three days later.

“We will see tomorrow if he is with us, then he will go with his national team, if he has to go with his national team,” added Zidane.

“I don't think there is a problem between Madrid and his national team. It depends on his state of fitness, we will see day-by-day.” ― AFP