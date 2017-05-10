Negri fans camp at Paroi stadium early to buy tickets for FA Cup semi-final

Negri Sembilan football fans queuing at Paroi Stadium, May 10, 2017, to buy tickets for the FA Cup semi-final match between Negri Sembilan and Pahang. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, May 10 — Thousands of fans ignored a slight drizzle to camp outside the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi as early as 8.30am to buy tickets for the FA Cup second leg semi-final between Negri Sembilan and Pahang.

A visit to the stadium by Bernama found thousands of fans, some with their families, gathered at the counters despite a slight drizzle.

Bernama were informed that by 2pm about 6,300 tickets were sold.

Abdul Hadi Uyub, 42, said he and his family came all the way from Putrajaya to ensure they bought tickets for the match.

“My daughter and I support Pahang while my wife and two sons are Negri Sembilan fans, but it does not matter which team wins. We however, do not want to miss all the action on the pitch,” he told Bernama.

Another Negri Sembilan supporter, Izzat Emir Roshizan, 23, from Nilai hoped luck would be on his team’s side to advance to the FA Cup final.

“I came at 9.45am and the queue was already quite long. We are very enthusiastic about supporting our team,” he said.

Muhammad Fuad Fajar, 27, bought 25 tickets to watch the match this time with his family and friends.

“As Negri Sembilan is trailing 0-1, I hope we can boost the team’s confidence through our support from the terraces of the stadium and beat Pahang on Saturday to qualify for the final,” he said.

Bernama were informed that 45,000 tickets for the FA Cup semi-final between Negri Sembilan and Pahang would be sold from 10am to 7pm today and from 3pm to 7pm on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are being sold at RM10 each for adult open seats and RM5 for children while covered seats are being sold at RM20 each for adults and RM10 for children.

The FA Cup semi-final between Negri Sembilan and Pahang is scheduled on Saturday at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi at 9pm.

In the first leg semi-final at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan on April 30, Pahang emerged with a 1-0 victory courtesy of an own goal from Negri Sembilan’s Annas Rahmat in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, police are expected to beef up security at the stadium ahead of the Negri Sembilan-Pahang clash, to avoid any untoward incidents.

Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Muhamad Zaki Harun said additional security forces would be deployed at the stadium to avoid any provocation or clashes among fans.

“The leaders of fans clubs have been told to control their members. Our duty will be to ensure security remained at the optimum level,” he said adding that all fans entering the stadium would be screened to prevent them from carrying banned items into the stadium. — Bernama