National weightlifter Azroy delivers first gold medal for Malaysia

National weightlifter Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar Ahmad claimed the gold medal after some thrilling actions at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre in Gold Coast April 5, 2018. ― Bernama picGOLD COAST, April 5 ― Weightlifter, Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar Ahmad brought cheers to the national contingent when he bagged Malaysia's first gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CG2018) in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 24-year-old athlete from Pahang claimed the gold medal after some thrilling actions at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, today.

Azroy Hazal who is making his Commonwealth Games debut lifted 117kg in the 56kg snatch event to smash the eight-year-old record of 116kg set by Amirul Hamizan Ibrahim in the 2010 edition in New Delhi, India.

In the clean and jerk, Azroy Hazal Wafie cleared 144kg to amass an overall weight of 261kg for the gold.

The 261kg score by Azroy also broke the 260kg record lifted by his coach Amirul Hamizan in 2002 in Manchester, England.

The silver medal was won by India's Gururaja with 249kg while the bronze went to Chaturanga Lakmal of Sri Lanka with 248kg. ― Bernama