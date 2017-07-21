National Under-22 team on song

Adib Zainudin (No 5) warns against complacency against Thailand. — Picture by Nur Ridzuan/asiana.my

PETALING JAYA, July 21 — National football Under-22 captain Adib Zainudin says his team are raring to go against Thailand in the AFC Under-23 qualifying in Bangkok today to make sure of their berth in the finals in China next year.

The 22 year-old Felcra centreback said adrenalin is coursing through the team which are determined to make it to the continental finals for the first time.

“Our morale is very good and we work with each other well,” said Adib.

“To me the Thais are actually not our great contenders but we can’t underestimate them as anything can happen in football.

“Furthermore, the Thais are expected to play more aggressively after a 1-1 draw with Mongolia,” he said when contacted on the phone in Bangkok.

On Wednesday, coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s youngsters won their Group H opener comfortably, with a 3-0 scoreline against Indonesia.

Striker Syafiq Ahmad got things started with a third minute strike before Jafri Firdaus Chew doubled the lead on 20 minutes. N. Thanabalan was on target in the 30th minute to complete the 3-0 whitewash of Indonesia.

The Thais were stunned by a late Mongolian equaliser for a 1-1 draw in farcical waterlogged conditions in the day’s second game.

Even though the Malaysian squad had only a few days of centralised training to prepare for the qualifiers, the players were determined to prove themselves.

Jafri said he expects his teammates to do justice to the rare opportunity of qualifying for an Asian final in football.

“My intention is to help the team to score more goals, especially now as our chance to qualify for the finals is bright,” said the 20-year-old Penang forward.

Meanwhile Jafri said the Under-22 are in good spirits for the SEA Games next month.

“Of course the players are excited for the Games, especially after our win against Indonesia,” he said.

“My target at KL2017 is to be the tournament top scorer.”