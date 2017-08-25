National swimmer Caroline Chan bags bronze medal in 50m backstroke

Malaysia’s swimmer Caroline Zi Xin Chan with the bronze medal she shared with Indonesian swimmer Agung Isteri Kania Ratih Anak in the 29th SEA Games 50M Backstroke Women’s final at National Aquatic Centre, Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — National swimmer Caroline Chan Zi Xin added a bronze medal to her collection on the fifth day of swimming competition at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

She recorded a time of 29.91 seconds in the women’s 50m backstroke to share the bronze medal with Indonesia’s Agung Isteri Kania Ratih Anak.

Caroline, 22, also dedicated her bronze medal to mother and two brothers who supported her in the sport.

The gold medal was grabbed by Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Anh Vien who collected her seventh gold in Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

The silver medal went to Indonesia’s Sofie Kemala Fatiha.

Meanwhile, five national swimmers and the women’s medley 4x100m quartet failed to win any medals.

Nadia Adrianna Redza emerged sixth in the women’s individual 400m medley while Christina Loh YenLing was came in fifth in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Three national swimmers Keith Lim Kit Sern, Wong Fu Kang and Lim Ching Hwang also failed in their respective events.

The national swimming squad have collected three gold, five silver and three bronze on the fifth day of swimming competition. — Bernama