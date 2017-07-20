National sprinter Badrul aims to break national record set by best friend

Khairul Hafiz celebrates after setting a new 200m record. — Picture by Hari Anggara PETALING JAYA, July 20 — National sprinter Badrul Hisyam Manap has only one unresolved mission — to break the newly-minted national record.

For spunk, the Melaka boy had previously set 20.88s at the 2015 Universiti Malaysia Kangar (Unimap) Open in Arau, where unfortunately the time was not ratified due to wind conditions.

Then he saw his own vision flash by when his best friend Khairul Hafiz snatched the 200m race in a new record time of 20.90s at the Malaysia Open in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday. The previous record of 20.90s was set by Tan Sri Dr. M. Jegathesan at 1968 Olympics.

He had also clocked 10.29s to break Watson Nyambek’s (10.30s) 100m reacord in 2015 but Badrul could not celebrate as that mark too was wind assisted.

As Badrul Hisyam’s form suffered, Khairul stepped up to erase the 100m mark at the 2016 Malaysia Games by clocking 10.18s.

Those misfortunes were the driving force for Badrul pursue greater things but at the same time, the Melaka lad was the proudest of ’em all when his pal cracked the longest standing national athletics record.

“It is in the past, no point talking about it. I was unlucky but I feel really happy that Khairul Hafiz has done it,” attests the 20-year-old despite being relegated to the shadow of his younger teammate.

“To me, it is a challenge to prove my worth. I’m at my best form now and I believe my day will come to shine.”

Badrul, who will only be running in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay, said he is looking forward to competing in the 2017 International Track and Field Championship in Vietnam next week.

“My only concern is to not get overstrained and face an injury. Regardless, it will be a good training ground for (us) athletes to prepare before the Games next month,” he said.

Coach Poad Kassim said Khairul Hafiz’s winning ways will inspire Badrul Hisyam’s to push his own limits.

“They both are like siblings. I believe Khairul’s triumph will have a positive impact on Badrul who has the potential to go faster,” he said.