National sportswoman credits late father as mentor and inspiration

National Sportsman Abdul Latif Romly and National Sportswoman Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir pose for a photograph after winning their awards at the National Sports Awards ceremony. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Newly crowned National Sportswoman Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir said undivided support from her family, especially her late father who was both a mentor and inspiration, was the key to her success in silat.

The 30-year-old national silat exponent said her late father Mohamed Nasir Jalil who played for the Singapore National team and Terengganu, was instrumental in her venture into silat and success.

“He (father) was always an inspiration to me because I was the only one from six children who was actively involved in sports, just like him. He always assisted me in training when he was alive and instilled a firm determination to never quit.

“When I needed to attend training at the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil, he would force me to go and attend training although he was sick and needed someone to look after him,” she told Bernama after the National Sports Awards ceremony last night.

Nasir who was a great individual and a wonderful footballer who earned the nickname ‘Crazy Horse’ for his great passion and commitment on the field, passed away on June 8, 2011 due to illness.

In the National Sports Awards, Siti Rahmah edged five other candidates, namely diver Pandelela Rinong, Siti Zalina Ahmad (lawn bowls), Sin Lin Jane (tenpin bowling), Tan Li Lian (body building) and Aaliyah Yoong (water ski).

The Kuala Terengganu lass who achieved a hat trick of titles in the World Silat Championships by winning the Puteri Class E gold in 2012, 2015 and 2016, however, said she did not expect to picked as the winner.

“This will certainly serve as an additional motivation and inspiration for me in the future,” she said.

The Sportsman of the Year Award was won by Abdul Latif Romly who created history by becoming the first Paralympic athlete to be crowned as the National Sportsman.

Abdul Latif from Perlis won the long jump gold medal with a new world record at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. — Bernama