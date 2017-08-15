Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

National shuttler Iskandar ready to add SEA Games gold to trophy cabinet

Tuesday August 15, 2017
09:17 PM GMT+8

Malaysia’s second singles player Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin playing against Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup in Kunshan Sports Centre, China, May 20, 2016. — Bernama picMalaysia’s second singles player Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin playing against Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the semi-finals of the Thomas Cup in Kunshan Sports Centre, China, May 20, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — National singles ace Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin is confident of conquering the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games men’s singles title when the badminton competition kicks off although competition from Thailand and Indonesian shuttlers will be stiff.

Among players who could thwart the Malaysian’s gold medal ambition are Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie who is ranked 23rd in the world and Ihsan Maulana (47th) as well as Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab (40th) and Suppanyu Avihingsanon (57th).

The national champion who is now ranked 52nd in the world said his challengers would only be known after the draw on Aug 21, when the team event starts.

“I will plan my strategy for the competition after the draw,” he told Bernama.

Asked on his level of performance, the 26-year-old shuttler said his game has stabilised and strengthened since the arrival of national men’s singles chief coach Datuk Misbun Sidek.

Iskandar who went through five weeks of intensive training under Misbun said he had identified the strategies of his potential competitors by studying their matches on video. 

“I have met many of the players in the KL2017, with wins and losses but I am confident with the help of Datuk Misbun, I can give my best,” he said.

Iskandar had defeated Khosit Phetpradab in the 2016 Taiwan Open and Suppanyu Avihingsanon at the 2014 Sri Lanka Open but has yet to play against Jonatan Christie. — Bernama

