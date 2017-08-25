National sailors maintain lead on fifth day of competition

National sailor Ahmad Latif Khan is seen competing with Indonesia's Ahmad Zainuddin in the Men's Laser Radial category in the waters of Kuah near the National Sailing Centre in Langkawi August 25, 2017. — Bernama pic LANGKAWI, Aug 25 — Malaysia continued their excellent rhythm in their challenge on the fifth day of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games sailing competition at the National Sailing Complex here when the squad maintain their lead in several events.

In the men’s International 420 category, Muhammad Uzair Amin Mohd Yusof and Naquib Eiman Shahrin led four other competitors in eight consecutive races today with eight penalty points.

Another duo, Mohamad Faizal Norizan and Ahmad Syukri Abdul Aziz enjoyed a comfortable an eight-point lead in the men’s International 470 after receiving 14 penalty points from eight races.

Meanwhile national sailor Ahmad Latif Khan continued to lead the pack in the men’s Laser Radial despite winning only one of the two races today with five penalty points.

In the women’s Laser Radial, Malaysia’s first Olympic women sailor, Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif dropped to the second place after collecting eight penalty points from today’s races.

In this regard, national youth sailors, Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah and Nurul Shazwanie Mohd Saad who contributed the first sailing gold via the team Optimist three days ago also completed today’s races at the top spot in the individual events.

Muhammad Fauzi who was the men’s individual Optimist gold medallist in the last SEA Games accumulated six penalty points, one ahead of his nearest challenger, Panwa Boonak from Thailand.

Nurul Shazwanie also obtained five penalty points from four races to lead the women’s individual Optimist event.

A total of 22 national sailors are taking part in 14 categories of SEA Games sailing competition. — Bernama