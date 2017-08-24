National pole vaulter wins bronze, sets new national record

Malaysian athlete Iskandar Alwi in action in the Men’s Pole Vault final at Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — National pole vault athlete Iskandar Alwi bagged a bronze and set a new national record at the 29th SEA Games at National Stadium today.

Iskandar, 23, sprang 5.25 metres to smash his own national record set at the Pole Vault International Invitation Champion in Busan, South Korea last year.

His three attempts to crack the Games record of 5.30m by Porranot Purahong of Thailand in the last SEA Games in Singapore however failed.

“I accept the results but I will try to break the SEA Games record maybe the next time,” he said when met by reporters.

At KL2017, Purahong improved his Games record to 5.35m and collect the gold.

His compatriot Patsapong Amsam Ang took the silver with 5.30m.

For the record, Iskandar won the silver medal at the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar and a bronze in Singapore.

In another event, Savinder Kaur could only muster the fourth place in the women’s 1,500m final while two other national runners, Ahmad Luth Hamizan and Royson Vincent, came out fourth and eighth placings in the men’s 1,500m.

In the women’s 1,500m, the gold was claimed by Nguyen Thi Oanh(VIE), silver by Vu Thi Ly (VIE) and the bronze by Inthakoumman Lodkeo (LAOS) while the men’s 1,500m was won by Duong Van Thai(VIE), silver by Yothin Yaprajan (THA) and the bronze by Mervin Guarte(PHI). — Bernama