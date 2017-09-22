National para badminton squad clinch four gold medals

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The para badminton squad displayed excellent performance and achieved the target of winning four gold medals at the Asean Para Games Kuala Lumpur 2017.

The first gold medal was contributed by wheelchair-bound shuttler, Madzlan Saibon, who defeated Vietnamese Truong Ngoc Binh 21-10, 21-10 in the final of the WH2 category at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil today.

The bronze medal was shared by D. Junthong dan S. Aphichat of Thailand after they both lost in the semi-final matches yesterday.

A teacher from Sabah, Didin Taresoh, bagged the second gold medal for Malaysia after winning all matches in the men’s individual SS6 category, which used the round robin format.

In the final match, Didin beat Muhammad Naim Ahmad Halmi 21-1, 24-22.

Bunthan Yaemmali of Thailand took the silver, while Naim had to settle with the bronze.

Partnered with Muhammad Ikhawan Ramli, Madzlan bagged another gold medal in the final of men’s doubles WH1-2 event, defeating D.Junthong-Jakarin Homhaul of Thailand 22-20, 21-19.

The bronze medal went to K.Chatchai-S. Aphichat (Thailand) and Hoang Manh-Truong Ngoc Binh (Vietnam).

Cheah Liek Hou maintained the momentum for the Malaysian squad by clinching the fourth gold medal in the men’s individual SU5 category.

He defeated Suryo Nugroho of Indonesia 21-11, 21-15 in the final.

Singaporean shuttler Tay Wei Ming and Indonesian Dheva Anrimusthi took the bronze medal.

The national para badminton squad also won three silver medals through Ikhawan, Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek and Norrizah Rahim. — Bernama