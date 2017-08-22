National mixed-pair bowlers land gold and silver

Shalin and her bowling partner Alex had to be contented with silver. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017 PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — Muhammad Rafiq Ismail-Sin Li Jane clinched the gold medal for Malaysia in the mixed pairs event of the bowling competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the Sunway Mega Lanes here today.

The duo in Squad B who played in the afternoon session collected 2,816 pins overall, 13 pins more than compatriots Alex Liew-Shalin Zulkifli who played in Squad A in the morning session. Alex and Shalin had to be contented with the silver.

Annop Arromsaranon-Yanee Saebe of Thailand downed 2,769 pins overall for the bronze.

“Rafiq texted me about Alex and Shalin’s score but we encouraged each other and managed to score better,” said Li Jane who paired up with Muhammad Rafiq for the first time.

Muhammad Rafiq said that even though it was a formidable task to beat the score by Alex and Shalin, he and Li Jane mapped out a game plan to do just that.

Veteran Shalin said she was proud that Malaysia won both the gold and silver.

This is the third gold contributed by the national bowling squad. The other two came in the men’s individual and men’s pairs. — Bernama