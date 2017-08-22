National men’s, women’s badminton squads storm into semis of team event

Iskandar said today’s triumph would boost the squad for the semi-finals tomorrow. — File pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The national men’s and women’s squads have cruised into the badminton team semi-finals at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

The men’s team comprising singles players Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin and Soong Joo Ven and doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi beat Laos 3-0.

Iskandar delivered the first point when he easily disposed of Vixunnalath Phichith 21-7, 21-10 while Yew Sin-Ee Yi scored the second point after defeating Namboun Luangamath-Sengrthit Sypaseuyh 21-9, 21-5.

Joo Ven completed the rout with a 21-10, 21-9 beating of Xaysomphone Vongpachith.

Meanwhile Iskandar said today’s triumph would boost the squad for the semi-finals tomorrow.

Malaysia will meet Singapore who beat Myanmar 3-0.

“I need to adapt to the draft in the hall and hope to be more consistent tomorrow,” said Iskandar who is scheduled to meet Ryan Ng Zin Rei.

In this regard, Yew Sin-Ee Yi will be facing Terry Hee Yong Kai-Danny Bawa Chrisnanta in the doubles.

Earlier, the national women’s squad breezed through Myanmar with a 3-0 victory in the quarter-finals this morning.

National women’s first singles Soniia Cheah defeated Thet Htar Thuzar in 21-9 , 21-19 while Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei clobbered Nwe Nwe Aung-Su Nwe Aung 21-5 21-6 for the second point.

Women’s second singles Goh Jin Wei strolled past Gone Yi Lin Khin 21-6, 21-8 and booked Malaysia’s semi-finals spot against Indonesia tomorrow.

In the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, Malaysia took the silver medal after losing 0-3 to Thailand in the final. — Bernama