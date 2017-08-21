National indoor hockey squad continue winning momentum

The Philippines players attempt to block Malaysian player Naimah Zaki during a preliminary indoor hockey match at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur, August 21, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The national indoor hockey team continued their show of power when they whipped Vietnam 15-0 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here tonight.

The national squad opened the score as early as the fifth minute with a field goal by Norsyafiq Sumantri before ending the first half with a 7-0 whitewash of Vietnam.

This is the second victory for the squad under Mohd Amin Rahim after hammering Philippines 16-0 this morning.

Mohd Shafiq Yaacob was once again the hero after netting three field goals in the 10th, 15th, and 26th minute apart from converting a penalty corner in the 36th minute to his collection of four goals in the first match.

“The players have began to build their confidence and I feel the momentum needs to be maintained as the real matches have yet to begin. The venue suits our style especially after the uneven turf have been patched,” he said.

Malaysia will be meeting Thailand tomorrow, followed by Indonesia on Wednesday before completing the round robin against Singapore on Thursday.

The top two teams will advance to the final while the third and fourth placing teams will battle for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Meanwhile the women’s squad opened their campaign with a 19-0 crushing of Philippines at the same venue.

Nur Aisyah Yaacob and Qasidah Najwa Muhd Halimi contributed four goals each in the match.

The squad will meet Indonesia tomorrow, Thailand on Wednesday before finishing their schedule against Singapore on Thursday while the final is scheduled for Friday. — Bernama