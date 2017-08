National gymnastics team adds to Malaysia’s gold medal tally

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― Malaysia’s gymnastics team bagged more gold medals on the second day of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games artistic gymnastics competition.

Tan Ing Yueh finished top in the women's vault event held at the Hall 10 in MiTEC.

Tan Fu Jie and Jeremiah Loo Phay Xing took the gold when they finished the competition tied on points at the top in the men's pommel horse event.