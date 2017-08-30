National divers complete gold sweep

With this victory, the Malaysian diving squad swept clean all the 13 gold medals offered in the event. — File pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The national pair of Leong Mun Yee-Traisy Vivien Anak Tukiet claimed the women’s 10m synchronised platform gold medal on the final day of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games today.

The golden pair secured a total of 300.36 points to lead four teams competing in the event at the National Aquatic Centre here in Bukit Jalil.

“I was a bit nervous just now as I wanted to give my best performance in front of the home crowd,” said the 23-year-old Traisy.

Meanwhile, Mun Yee said that she was very satisfied with her performance and was ready to compete in the next tournament if given the chance.

In the five-round dives, Mun Yee-Traisy posted points of 49.20, 50.40, 64.68, 61.20 and 74.88.

Singapore’s pair of Lim Shen Yan-Freida Myra Lee Jia Wen settled for the silver with 256.71 points while Thailand’s Surincha Booranapol-Titiporn Tonapho took the bronze with 233.34 points.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, the national pair of Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya and Jellson Jabillin took the last gold medal offered in the diving competition after accumulating 384.12 points.

The duo collected 48.00, 53.40, 63.00, 73.80, 72.96 and 72.96 in the six-round competition.

The Indonesian pair of Adityo Restu Puta-Andriyan upset Singapore’s pair of Jonathan Chan Fan Keng-Joshua James Chong to take the silver with 364.14 points while Jonathan-Joshua settled for the bronze with 340.80 points.

With this victory, the Malaysian diving squad swept clean all the 13 gold medals offered in the event. — Bernama