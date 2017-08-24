National cycling squad optimistic that Malaysia will win ‘mass start’

NILAI, Aug 24 ― The national cycling squad is optimistic that Malaysia will grab the gold medal in the Men’s Individual Mass Start event starting at the Dataran Nilai today.

National veteran rider, Anuar Manan, 31, said that with the strength of the present team which includes the current gold medalist in the event, Mohd Harrif Saleh, he was confident that the medal could be defended on home ground.

“The team and I will assist Harrif to grab the gold and I am confident that we can defend the title,” he told reporters after the commencement of the Men’s Individual Mass Start, here.

Besides Anuar and Mohd Harrif, the national cycling squad also comprised the bronze medal winner in the Men’s Criterium, Mohd Zamri Saleh, Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin, Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman and Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki.

For the record, Mohd Harrif won the gold in the same event in the 28th edition of the SEA Games in Singapore while Anuar took the bronze.

In 2005, Malaysia won the gold in the same event in Manila, the Philippines via Suhardi Hassan.

The event today, covering a distance of 141.6 kilometres, is participated by 55 riders from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, Loas, Cambodia and Myanmar.

The Men’s Individual Mass Start is the last road race event before the BMX race on Saturday and the Velodrome on Sunday. ― Bernama