National BMX rider pins medal hopes on bike from mum

NILAI, Aug 19 — National BMX cycling athlete, Noor Quraataina Mamat, 21, hopes that the bicycle presented by her mother will help her to win the medal for the country at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017).

The athlete, who hails from Dungun, Terengganu, chose to use the Delay-brand bicycle given by her mother, Kamariah Muda, 43, in her first appearance in the women’s category BMX bicycle racing to inspire her at the biggest sports meet in South-east Asia.

She said the bicycle, which cost thousands of ringgit, was bought by her mother in April as she was deeply touched by her determination in carrying out her training after deciding to stop her studies at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to concentrate fully on the BMX sport.

"Initially, my mother was angry and did not support my interest in cycling. In fact, she was disappointed in my decision not to continue my studies in Sports Science at the diploma level at UiTM Jengka, Pahang although I had obtained excellent results in the first semester.

“However, looking at my determination, my mother began to give her full support on my interest in this sport and later presented the bicycle which she bought from her income from the business run by my mother and father in Kampung Sura Tengah, Dungun,” she told Bernama when met at the Malaysian National Velodrome, here.

Noor Quraataina said as host riders, she and her team mates in the national BMX squad were expected to have an advantage as they had trained for a long time at the same track used for the competition later.

“We began to train here since May under the guidance of national coach Mohd Arif Syukri Ahmad Sabti and are now seriously making final preparations to improve our sprints when the race gates are opened,” she said.

Another woman rider in the national BMX squad, Ariana Nurminda Ariffin, 20, was setting her personal target to at least be in the list of five best riders in the SEA Games.

“I must admit that the riders from the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand are not only very fast but are also highly skilled and it will certainly be a strong challenge to compete against them.

“Nonetheless, I promise to give my best to the nation and hope the weather will be on our side, without rain and the wind on race day,” said the athlete from Sarawak.

The BMX race at the SEA Games this time offers the "super cross" category for the men and women expected to be held on Aug 26 at the National BMX Arena, here. — Bernama