Nadal rallies to reach third round at US Open

Rafael Nadal of Spain (pic) hits a forehand against Taro Daniel of Japan on day four of the US Open tennis tournament. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 1 ― World number one Rafael Nadal battled back after dropping the first set yesterday to subdue Japan's 121st-ranked Taro Daniel and reach the third round of the US Open.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won his ATP-best 51st match of the year by 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 over the 24-year-old New York native, who fell to 0-4 against top-10 rivals.

Nadal, a 15-time Grand Slam champion who captured his 10th French Open crown in June, will face 59th-ranked Argentine lucky loser Leonardo Mayer tomorrow for a berth in the last 16. ― AFP