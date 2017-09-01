Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Nadal rallies to reach third round at US Open

Friday September 1, 2017
12:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Ethan Hawke on his personal connection with ‘First Reformed’The Edit: Ethan Hawke on his personal connection with ‘First Reformed’

Doctors give Tiger Woods green light to swing a golf club againDoctors give Tiger Woods green light to swing a golf club again

Philippine jails, courts bursting at seams from Duterte drugs warPhilippine jails, courts bursting at seams from Duterte drugs war

The Edit: Why scientists say there is a limit on human life expectancyThe Edit: Why scientists say there is a limit on human life expectancy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Rafael Nadal of Spain (pic) hits a forehand against Taro Daniel of Japan on day four of the US Open tennis tournament. ― Reuters picRafael Nadal of Spain (pic) hits a forehand against Taro Daniel of Japan on day four of the US Open tennis tournament. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 1 ― World number one Rafael Nadal battled back after dropping the first set yesterday to subdue Japan's 121st-ranked Taro Daniel and reach the third round of the US Open.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won his ATP-best 51st match of the year by 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 over the 24-year-old New York native, who fell to 0-4 against top-10 rivals.

Nadal, a 15-time Grand Slam champion who captured his 10th French Open crown in June, will face 59th-ranked Argentine lucky loser Leonardo Mayer tomorrow for a berth in the last 16. ― AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline