Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open to rest

Friday February 10, 2017
07:39 AM GMT+8

A moth lands on the nose of Spain’s Rafael Nadal during his quarterfinal match against Canada’s Milos Raonic during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2017. — Reuters picA moth lands on the nose of Spain’s Rafael Nadal during his quarterfinal match against Canada’s Milos Raonic during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 25, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, Feb 10 — Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will sit out the upcoming Rotterdam Open after doctors told him he needed rest after his run to the Australian Open final.

“I’m very sorry I won’t be able to play but the Australian Open took a lot out of me,” Nadal said.

“And my doctors are insisting I take it easy and get sufficient rest before playing again so as to avoid any fresh bout of injuries,” said the Mallorcan.

His old foe Roger Federer got the better of him in an epic Australian Open final winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.

Nadal should be back at Acapulco in the week beginning February 27. — AFP

